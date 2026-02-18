Rs 63,184cr allocated to education in Gujarat Budget with focus on students, infra

Gandhinagar: Gujarat has earmarked Rs 63,184 crore for the education sector in the 2026–27 State Budget, with significant allocations directed towards strengthening school infrastructure, enhancing student welfare and expanding higher and technical education across the state.

Presenting his fifth consecutive Budget in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly, State Finance Minister Kanu Desai said the government aimed to make education globally competitive through policy reforms, digital infrastructure and student-centric schemes aligned with national education priorities and future workforce requirements.