Himachal to spend Rs 500 cr on modern medical equipment for State Medical Colleges, says CM Sukhu

Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday said the state government is working to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic services at all medical colleges and is installing modern equipment worth around Rs 500 crore.

Speaking at the inauguration of a public health camp in the Kangu area of Nadaun Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister said advanced machines are being installed at the medical colleges to strengthen diagnostic services and make them more accurate, enabling people to receive the right treatment without delay.

Sukhu said modern equipment of this kind is currently available only at AIIMS in Delhi and that similar facilities are not yet available even at AIIMS Bilaspur or in cities such as Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

The Chief Minister further added that the state government is also appointing specialist doctors at all 70 Adarsh Medical Institutions to ensure that people have access to better healthcare facilities closer to their homes. He said the government will recruit 300 Medical Officers, 200 specialist doctors, and 150 super-specialist doctors.

As part of the initiative, doctors have also been appointed at hospitals in Nadaun, Kangu, Galore, and Dhaneta, he said. Sukhu further added that Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jolsappar will be inaugurated shortly and that the first Allied Health Sciences institution of its kind in North India will be established there.

He said the Vice-Chancellor has been directed to ensure that admissions to the institution begin from the current academic session, enabling Allied Health Sciences professionals to be trained in Hamirpur itself.

Appealing to residents to make full use of the public health camp, the Chief Minister said similar camps will also be organised in Nadaun and other parts of Hamirpur in the coming period.

Sukhu also said the Senior Secondary School at Kangu has been designated as a Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School. He said a new school building will be constructed and students will be provided with modern educational facilities. Construction of the primary school building will also begin soon, he added.

The Chief Minister said that despite challenging economic circumstances, Himachal Pradesh is moving towards self-reliance.

He said the state government is ensuring that there is no shortage of funds for key sectors, including health and education.