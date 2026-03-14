Rs 5,479 crore rural push: Gujarat expands housing, sanitation and employment schemes

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has announced a total budget of Rs 5,479 crore for the Rural Development Department for the financial year 2026-27.

Rural Development Minister Kunvarji Bavaliya said that the allocation marks a significant increase of Rs 779 crore compared to last year's budget of Rs 4,700 crore, reflecting the government's strong commitment to strengthening rural infrastructure and livelihood opportunities. He was addressing a press conference on the department's budget provisions.

Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), a total provision of Rs 1,755 crore has been made under the scheme. An additional Rs 90 crore has been allocated to provide extra assistance of Rs 50,000 each to around 18,000 beneficiaries at the roof-casting stage of housing construction. Financial assistance under the scheme stands at Rs 2,72,820 for tribal beneficiaries and Rs 2,32,920 for non-tribal beneficiaries.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), a budget provision of Rs 737.91 crore has been made for FY 2026-27. A new allocation of Rs 50 crore has been made for the Liquid Waste Management System aimed at treating wastewater in rural areas. End Drain Treatment works will be undertaken in 400 villages across the state.

Under the VB-GRAM-G Scheme, Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the scheme. The guaranteed employment period has been increased from 100 days to 125 days of wage employment. Provision has also been made to pay unemployment allowance if employment is not provided within the stipulated time.

Under the Lakhpati Didi Scheme, Rs 48 crore has been allocated for FY 2026-27. Around 10,000 experienced "Lakhpati Didis" will be supported every year to scale up their enterprises through improved production, packaging and value addition.

Under the Gram Haat Initiative, a provision of Rs 20 crore has been made to establish 'Gram Haat' marketplaces to provide permanent sales platforms for women from Self-Help Groups.

These markets will be developed on government land in municipal corporations, municipalities and tourism destinations.

Marketing Support for Self-Help Groups: A budget allocation of Rs 25 crore has been made to support production, marketing, and online sales through e-commerce platforms for products made by women's self-help groups (Sakhi Mandals)

The press conference was also attended by Minister of State for Rural Development Sanjaysinh Mahida, Rural Development Secretary Dhananjay Dwivedi, Labour, Employment and Skill Development Secretary Lochan Sehra, Director of Employment and Training Nitin Sangwan, and other senior officials.