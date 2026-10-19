Rs 475 crore Central grant under PM-SETU to help upgrade key ITI clusters in J-K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday expressed gratitude to the Central government for approving Rs 475.41 crore under the PM-SETU scheme to upgrade key ITI clusters across Jammu and Kashmir.

PM-SETU, or Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs, is a flagship scheme of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to modernise Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) and align vocational education with needs of the modern industry.

"Chief Minister has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (Jayant Singh) for approving Strategic Investment Plans (SIPs) worth Rs 475.41 crore under PM-SETU to upgrade key ITI clusters across Jammu and Kashmir," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.