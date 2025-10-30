Rs 3,654 crore set aside for Education in Meghalaya, says CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced that Meghalaya has allocated 15% of its annual budget, amounting to Rs 3,654 crore to the education sector, the highest among all departments.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of St Anthony’s School in Pynursla, East Khasi Hills, Sangma underscored the government’s focus on strengthening education across the state.
Meghalaya currently supports over 14,000 schools with around 55,000 teachers.
“Nearly Rs 1,000 crore is spent each year on grants to private, ad hoc, and deficit schools. We are proud of this investment, which has helped our education system grow and evolve, despite ongoing challenges like dropout rates and low pass percentages,” the CM said.
He further announced that the government will provide financial aid of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore to select private schools to upgrade their higher secondary sections.