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Rs 300-cr fund approved for run-down Rajasthan school buildings: Bhajanlal Sharma
Sharma expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the sanction by the Union Ministry of Education, saying it will help strengthen educational infrastructure in the state.
Jaipur: The Centre has approved a sum of Rs 300 crore for the reconstruction of dilapidated school buildings in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Sunday.
In a statement, Sharma expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the sanction by the Union Ministry of Education, saying it will help strengthen educational infrastructure in the state.
He said providing students with a safe, modern and conducive learning environment is a priority of the state government, and the assistance will lead to qualitative improvements in the education sector.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.