Rs 10 crore girls' hostel for Northeastern students coming up in Pune within 18 months

Pune/Imphal, Aug 3 (IANS): Manipur Deputy Chief Minister, Losii Dikho, said that the Northeastern region is an integral part of India's heritage, endowed with rich traditions, vibrant cultures, immense talent and vast potential that significantly contribute to the country's growth and progress.
After laying the foundation stone for the nearly Rs 10 crore 'Late Smt. Jamnabai Firodia North East India Bhavan – Rani Gaidinliu Girls' Hostel' at Gujar-Nimbalkarwadi in Katraj, Pune, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the Northeast, with its rich cultural diversity, unique way of life and historical legacy, plays a crucial role in strengthening the country's unity and integrity.
Dikho, a veteran leader from the Naga tribal community, said that the project represents much more than the construction of a building, describing it as a symbol of the nation's collective commitment to supporting students and youth from every part of India.
"This project represents our shared commitment to supporting the youth from every part of the country. As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat, every young person, irrespective of where they come from, should have equal access to quality education and opportunities," the Deputy Chief Minister said.
Describing the proposed Bhavan as a "home away from home" for students from the Northeastern states, Dikho said it would provide a safe, secure and nurturing environment that would help students pursue higher education while promoting their personal development, confidence and long-term success.
He said that the hostel would serve as a permanent sanctuary, particularly for students from Manipur studying in Pune, offering them a supportive atmosphere where they could focus on their academic pursuits without the challenges of finding suitable accommodation.
The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that the Manipur government would continue to support initiatives aimed at empowering young people and expanding educational opportunities for students from the Northeast, enabling them to realise their full potential and contribute to the country's development.
A senior official said that the proposed hostel, which is expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years, would also play a significant role in promoting harmony, mutual understanding and social integration among the different communities of Manipur and the Northeastern region.
The official added that students from diverse backgrounds, ethnic communities and states would live, study and interact together under one roof, fostering the spirit of unity, cultural exchange and national integration while strengthening bonds among the youth from the region.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.