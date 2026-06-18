Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre over NEET, claims ₹1.32 lakh crore extracted from aspirants



"Just one figure from @rahulgandhi's talk at Kota says it all. Money extracted by the system from NEET students and their families (22 lakh students per year) = 1.32 Lakh Crore. India's entire education budget = 1.40 Lakh Crore," she said.

Taking a sharp dig at the government's fiscal priorities, she added, "I have only one thing to add to it. Loans forfeited by the government of India to its favourite businessmen: 16 Lakh crores."

The remarks followed Rahul Gandhi's outreach programme in Kota 'Echo of Students', where Gandhi engaged directly with students regarding the mounting pressures within India's educational landscape.

In an X post, Rahul Gandhi announced his arrival at Kota and said that the ongoing student distress was not a series of isolated incidents, but a systemic failure fueled by government negligence.

"Just think--the amount of money families across the country spend just on NEET preparation is equal to the entire education budget of the Government of India," Gandhi wrote.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21, following the cancellation of the May 3 exam due to a paper leak.