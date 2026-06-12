Keralam plans ₹1,000 monthly stipend for female college students

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Friday said the Congress-led UDF's election promise of providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to all girl students in colleges across the state would be implemented during the current academic year.

He was speaking to reporters after announcing the results of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) examinations here.

John said the stipend scheme, one of the five guarantees announced by the UDF ahead of the Assembly elections, would be incorporated in the state budget.