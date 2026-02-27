Hamirpur Medical College set for overhaul with Rs 1,000 crore funding boost



He further noted that after the north-eastern states, Himachal Pradesh reports one of the highest numbers of cancer cases in the country. The establishment of a dedicated cancer hospital in Hamirpur will ensure accessible and quality cancer care for patients within the state. He informed that 11 new specialist departments have recently been approved by the State Government for the Hamirpur Cancer Hospital.



As per a release, these departments will cover different types of cancer treatment and support services, such as cancer medicines (Medical Oncology), cancer surgeries (Surgical Oncology), pain relief and supportive care, nuclear medicine, anaesthesia and critical care, laboratory testing (Pathology), treatment for children with cancer, radiology and imaging, treatment for women's cancers, stem cell and bone marrow transplants and radiation therapy.



With all these services available in one place within the state, cancer patients will not have to travel outside Himachal Pradesh for advanced treatment. This will help them save both time and money while receiving specialised care closer to home, he remarked.