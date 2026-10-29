RRI PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for Astronomy and Astrophysics; scholarship up to Rs 42,000

The Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru, has invited online applications for admission to its PhD programme in Astronomy and Astrophysics under the Winter 2026 admission cycle.
The application portal is currently open, according to the institute's admission announcement. Candidates can apply through the official website, rri.res.in.
The research institute, founded by Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman in 1948, conducts research in several areas of physics. The present admission announcement specifically invites applications under its Astronomy and Astrophysics research theme.
Candidates must meet at least one of the following educational qualifications:
A one-year or two-semester Master's degree in Physics, Mathematics, Astronomy or Electronics Engineering, including relevant specialisations, following a four-year Bachelor's degree, with at least 55% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade in the latest degree.
A two-year or four-semester Master's degree in the same disciplines, following a three-year Bachelor's degree or equivalent qualification, with at least 55% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade in the latest degree.
A four-year or eight-semester Bachelor's degree in Science or Engineering with at least 75% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.
An MPhil degree in Physics or Mathematics with at least 55% aggregate marks or an equivalent grade.
The institute allows a relaxation of five percentage points or an equivalent grade for eligible reserved-category candidates.
Reservations for SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates will follow institute norms.
Candidates will be shortlisted for interviews based on their performance in one of the following examinations with a valid score:
Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) in Physics
CSIR-UGC NET in Physics
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in Physics
GATE in Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE)
The final selection will be based on candidates' performance in the interview conducted by RRI.
Selected research scholars will receive financial assistance for up to five years, subject to satisfactory academic progress.
The scholarship structure is:
First two years: Rs 37,000 per month
Next three years: Rs 42,000 per month
Book grant: Rs 50,000 in total over five years
Accommodation: Hostel accommodation, subject to availability, or House Rent Allowance at the applicable rate
The institute also supports research scholars' participation in national and international conferences.
The institute has tentatively scheduled admission interviews for December 14 and 15, 2026, at its Bengaluru campus.
Interview call letters are expected to be sent by email around the third week of November 2026.
Outstation candidates attending interviews will be eligible for reimbursement of round-trip sleeper-class train fare, according to the admission announcement.
Interested candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official RRI PhD admission page at www.rri.res.in/careers/phd-programme.
Read the admission information and eligibility requirements.
Access the online application portal through the official page.
Complete the application with the required academic and entrance examination details.
Submit the application as instructed by the institute.
The admission poster confirms that applications are open but does not mention a final date for submission. Candidates should check the official admission page for updates.
For admission-related queries, candidates can contact the institute at admissions@rri.res.in.