RRI PhD Admission 2026: Applications open for Astronomy and Astrophysics; scholarship up to Rs 42,000

The Raman Research Institute (RRI), Bengaluru, has invited online applications for admission to its PhD programme in Astronomy and Astrophysics under the Winter 2026 admission cycle.

The application portal is currently open, according to the institute's admission announcement. Candidates can apply through the official website, rri.res.in.

The research institute, founded by Nobel laureate Sir CV Raman in 1948, conducts research in several areas of physics. The present admission announcement specifically invites applications under its Astronomy and Astrophysics research theme.