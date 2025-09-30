RRB to open 2,570 vacancies for JE, DMS, and CMA posts in October 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to launch the application process for 2,570 vacancies across Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) positions.

The official notification for the recruitment has been released, providing candidates with an early glimpse of the eligibility criteria and selection process.

According to the notice published, the online application process will begin on October 31, 2025, and close on November 30, 2025. Candidates can apply via the official RRB portal at rrbapply.gov.in.

Age limit, eligibility criteria

The age limit for the RRB JE, DMS, and CMA posts is 18–33 years as on 1 January 2026, with age relaxations available for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary of Rs 35,400.

For JE and DMS posts, candidates are required to possess a diploma or degree (BE/BTech) in engineering, computer science, IT, or related fields. CMA posts are open to applicants who are graduates with a background in Physics and Chemistry.

The full notification, which will provide detailed educational qualifications and other criteria, is expected to be released closer to the start of the application window.

Selection process

The RRB recruitment will follow a four-stage selection process:

Computer-Based Test (CBT-I)

Computer-Based Test (CBT-II)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

Candidates who clear CBT-I will be called for CBT-II. Aspirants are advised to start preparation early to increase their chances of securing a career with Indian Railways.

Apart from the JE, DMS, and CMA recruitment, RRB is currently accepting applications for 368 Section Control Officer (SCO) posts. Graduate candidates can apply until October 14, 2025, with the application fee payable until October 16, 2025.