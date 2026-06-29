RRB Technical Recruitment 2026: Short notification out for 6565 vacancies

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a short notification for the post of Technician on the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. It has released the RRB Technician recruitment 2026 notification to fill 6,565 vacancies from grade I (signal) and grade III posts.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the RRB Technician can apply online for the posts from June 30 to July 29, 2026 (11:59 PM) through their official portal. The selection of candidates will take place at three stages, which incllude computer-based test (CBT) exam.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Eligibility criteria

Aspirants must meet the prerequistes set by the RRB to apply for the post. Candidates must complete their class 10 or equivalent exam. One should also have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an institute which is recognised by NCVT or SCVT. Candidates who have an Act Apprenticeship certificate are also eligible to register online. Asprants of grade I (signal), may also need to have a degree or diploma in the relevant engineering branch. The age limit for Technician Grade I signal posts is 18 to 33 years. For Technician Grade III posts, the age limit is 18 to 30 years.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Registration process

Candidates who are aspiring to register for the exam must apply online only on the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in. It is advised to keep all the doucments ready to complete the registration process.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2026: Salary

Candidates who stand out in the exam will be appointed as Technician Grade I posts and will initially get a pay of Rs 29,200 under the 7th pay commission per month under pay level 5. For Technical Grade III posts, the basic pay is Rs 19,900 per month.