RRB NTPC UG admit card 2026 out for typing skill test; Check download process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted to appear for the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Eligible candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.
Candidates appearing for the typing test can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:
Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB
Click on the RRB NTPC link available on the homepage
Select the Typing Skill Test admit card link
Enter the required login credentials
Submit the details to view the admit card
Download and save the hall ticket
Take a printout for future reference
The typing skill test for shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for February 13, 2026. Candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II).
The CBTST will be conducted for the following posts:
Accounts Clerk cum Typist
Junior Clerk cum Typist
The typing test is qualifying in nature, meaning:
Marks obtained will be added for the preparation of the final merit list.
Candidates must meet the minimum typing speed requirement to qualify.
Minimum typing speed required:
English: 30 words per minute
Hindi: 25 words per minute
Additional conditions include:
Typing must be done on a personal computer only
Use of editing tools or spell check facilities is not permitted
Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and regularly check the official RRB websites for updates related to the examination.
For further information, candidates should refer only to official notifications issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.