RRB NTPC UG admit card 2026 out for typing skill test; Check download process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted to appear for the Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBTST). Eligible candidates can access and download their hall tickets from the official websites of the respective regional RRBs.

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Typing Test Admit Card

Candidates appearing for the typing test can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official website of your respective regional RRB

Click on the RRB NTPC link available on the homepage

Select the Typing Skill Test admit card link

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the admit card

Download and save the hall ticket

Take a printout for future reference

Typing Skill Test Schedule

The typing skill test for shortlisted candidates is tentatively scheduled for February 13, 2026. Candidates have been shortlisted based on their performance in the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT-II).

The CBTST will be conducted for the following posts:

Accounts Clerk cum Typist

Junior Clerk cum Typist

Typing Test: Key Guidelines

The typing test is qualifying in nature, meaning:

Marks obtained will be added for the preparation of the final merit list.

Candidates must meet the minimum typing speed requirement to qualify.

Minimum typing speed required:

English: 30 words per minute

Hindi: 25 words per minute

Additional conditions include:

Typing must be done on a personal computer only

Use of editing tools or spell check facilities is not permitted

Important Note for Candidates

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and regularly check the official RRB websites for updates related to the examination.

For further information, candidates should refer only to official notifications issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.