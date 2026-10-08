RRB NTPC recruitment 2026 notification out for 3,548 posts; apply online by November 6

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) has released the recruitment notification for the Graduate under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) 06/2026. This RRB NTPC recruitment 2026 notification was released for a total of 3,548 graduate-level posts such as Goods Train Manager, Station Master, Chief Commercial-cum-Ticket Supervisor, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist and Senior Clerk-cum-Typist.

Interested candidates who meet the eligibility conditions can apply online for Indian Raliways NTPC recruitment 2026 through the official portal at rrbapply.gov.in. The online application window will be available from October 8 to November 6, 2026. The last date for application fee payment for the submitted applications is November 8, 2026. Candidates can edit the application form between November 9 and 18, 2026.

RRB NTPC Graduate eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed a degree or equivalent qualification from a recognised university to register online for RRB NTPC exam. The age limit is 18 to 33 years as on January 1, 2009. The age relaxation is provided to catgeories such as SC, ST, OBC and PwBD.

How to apply online for RRB NTPC recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the "CEN 06/2026 RECRUITMENT FOR VARIOUS POSTS OF NON-TECHNICAL POPULAR CATEGORIES (GRADUATE)"

Step 3: Start the application form link.

Step 4: Fill in the RRB NTPC Graduate application form with all details including academic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Upload all the required documents including photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the RRB NTPC application form

Step 8: Download RRB NTPC registration form pdf and keep the hard copy of application form.

The selection of candidates for the post will be based on the Computer Based Tests (CBTs). One should also appear for a second CBT and typing test.