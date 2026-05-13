RRB JE result 2026 declared; know how to check cut-off marks

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) has released the RRB JE 2026 CBT 1 results for recruitment under CEN 05/2025. It has activated the RRB results 2026 for various posts including Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA).

Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations can access the RRB JE CBT 1 results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must use their roll number to check RRB Junior Engineer results 2026. The exam authority has also released RRB JE cut-off marks along with results.

The RRB has conducted the CBT 1 JE written exam on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026. Candidates who qualify in the RRB JE CBT 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam.

How to check RRB JE CBT 1 results 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official portal of respective RRB zone

Step 2: Find the RRB JE results 2026 pdf notice on the homepage

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the RRB JE result notice

Step 4: Use the Ctrl+F and enter roll number

Step 5: Download RRB JE results pdf

Step 6: Keep the hard copy of result pdf for future need

RRB Junior Engineer cut-off marks

The Board has also released RRB JE cut-off marks along with results on the official results notice. The cut-off marks were released for all categories such as unreserved, SC, ST, OBC, EWS, ESM and physically challenged.