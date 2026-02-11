RRB JE Admit Card 2026 to be released soon; CBT 1 Exams from Feb 19

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 four days prior to each candidate’s scheduled exam date. The computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 05/2025 is set to be conducted on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026 at centres across India. Based on the schedule, the admit card is likely to be released on February 15, 2026; however, no official confirmation regarding the exact release time has been issued yet.

Ahead of the admit card release, the city intimation slip will be made available on February 10, 2026, enabling candidates to check their allotted exam city and plan their travel accordingly.