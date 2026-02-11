News

RRB JE Admit Card 2026 to be released soon; CBT 1 Exams from Feb 19

Railway Recruitment Board to conduct CBT 1 on February 19, 20 and 25; hall tickets to be issued four days before each exam date
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 four days prior to each candidate’s scheduled exam date. The computer-based test (CBT 1) under CEN 05/2025 is set to be conducted on February 19, 20 and 25, 2026 at centres across India. Based on the schedule, the admit card is likely to be released on February 15, 2026; however, no official confirmation regarding the exact release time has been issued yet.

Ahead of the admit card release, the city intimation slip will be made available on February 10, 2026, enabling candidates to check their allotted exam city and plan their travel accordingly.

2,585 Vacancies to Be Filled

Through this recruitment drive, the RRB aims to fill 2,585 posts across multiple technical roles, including:

  • Junior Engineer (JE)

  • Depot Material Superintendent

  • Chemical Supervisor

  • Metallurgical Assistant

Only candidates who have successfully applied for the RRB JE CEN 05/2025 examination will be able to download the CBT 1 admit card.

Where and How to Download the Admit Card

The RRB JE CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated on the official website — https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ — as well as on the respective regional RRB websites.

To access the hall ticket, candidates will need:

  • Registration Number

  • Password (Date of Birth)

Steps to Download:

  1. Visit the official RRB website.

  2. Click on “Other Important Links” and select “Other RRBs.”

  3. Choose your respective regional RRB website.

  4. Click on “Download Junior Engineer CBT 1 Hall Ticket CEN 05/2025.”

  5. Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

  6. Submit the details to view and download the admit card.

  7. Take a clear printout for the examination day.

Candidates are advised to download their admit card well in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues.

