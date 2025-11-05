RRB Group D recruitment exams postponed, viral notice false: Railway Ministry

The Railway Recruitment Board’s 2025 recruitment for Group D posts has officially been postponed due to a stay imposed by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

The CAT imposed the stay in response to a contempt petition, which has resulted in the suspension of the schedule until the tribunal issues its verdict. The recruitment drive initially scheduled the RRB Group D exam between November 17 and December 31, 2025.

In the meantime, a fake notice claiming the exam would be held from January 4 to March 17 has gone viral online, sparking widespread alarm among more than one crore aspirants.

In response, the Union Ministry of Railways has warned candidates to ignore the viral schedule and rely solely on official RRB communications.

The RRB Group D CBT exam pattern for 2025 will include 100 multiple-choice questions in Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness & Current Affairs.

The exam takes 90 minutes (120 minutes for PwBD candidates with a scribe). Each incorrect response will result in a one-third negative marking.

With over 10 million applicants reportedly preparing for over 32,438 vacancies in the RRB Group D posts, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV and Assistant Pointsman, the pause has created uncertainty among aspirants.