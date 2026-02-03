RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 22,195 posts

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting the online applications for the posts of Group D. It has released RRB Group D recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 22,195 vacancies. Interested candidates who meet all the prerequisites set by the exam authority can apply online through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The RRB Group D registration window will be available from till March 2, 2026. The last date to complete the fee payment for the submitted application is March 4, 2026. The Board has allowed candidates to edit the Group D application form from March 5 to March 14, 2026.

RRB Group D recruitment 2026 highlights