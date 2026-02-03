RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 22,195 posts

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started accepting the online applications for the posts of Group D. It has released RRB Group D recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 22,195 vacancies. Interested candidates who meet all the prerequisites set by the exam authority can apply online through the official website at rrbapply.gov.in.
The RRB Group D registration window will be available from till March 2, 2026. The last date to complete the fee payment for the submitted application is March 4, 2026. The Board has allowed candidates to edit the Group D application form from March 5 to March 14, 2026.
RRB Group D recruitment 2026 highlights
How to register online for RRB Group D recruitment 2026?
Step 1: Open the official portal of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in.
Step 2: Find the Apply "Recruitment for Various Posts in Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix"
Step 3: Start the registration process with basic details
Step 4: Fill in the RRB Group D application form with all details such as academic and personal
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents
Step 7: Submit the RRB Group D registration form
Step 8: Download RRB Group D application confirmation page
Step 9: Keep the hard copy of application form for future need
RRB Group D Vacancy 2026: Important points
Candidates must have meet the education criteria prescribed in the CEN from recognized Board/Institute/University.
The age limit is 18 to 33 years.
The application fee is Rs 500 for all candidates. Candidates should note that out of Rs 500, an amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded after appearing the CBT exam.
The exam fee is Rs 250 for candidates who belong to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories.
All the shortlisted candidates will get initial pay of Rs 18,000 per month.