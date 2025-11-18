RRB Group D exam to begin on November 27, city slips out tomorrow

The Railway Recruitment Board has announced the revised dates for the RRB Group D Exam 2025.

The official notification for candidates wishing to take the computer-based test for different posts in Level 1 of the 7th Central Pay Commission Pay Matrix may be found on the regional RRBs' official websites.

The official announcement states that the computer-based test will take place between November 27 and January 16, 2026.

There will be 100 questions in all, 25 for general science and math, 30 for general intelligence and reasoning, and 20 for general awareness and current affairs.

The exam city slip details, along with the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates, will be live to download on November 19, 2025.

Candidates whose City Intimation Slip has been activated on the registered IDs they used to fill out their applications will receive them through emails and SMS.

The call letters will be displayed four days before the exam date, as specified in the exam city and date notification link for download.

Candidates can obtain their application registration number by visiting www.rrbapply.gov.in and entering their credentials to download the admission card.

The selection process consists of a single stage Computer-Based Test (CBT). However, the Railway Administration reserves the authority to administer the CBT in either a single or multi-stage method.

This recruitment drive will fill up to 32438 vacancies in the organisation.