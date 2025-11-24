RRB Group D admit cards released: More details here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) announced the Group D admit card/call letter today, November 24, for the examination scheduled to take place from November 27, 2025, to December 6, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can check and get their admit cards on the official board website, rrbcd.gov.in .

The city slip was released on November 19, 2025.

Here’s how candidates can download the RRB Group D admit cards:

Visit the official website, rrbcd.gov.in .

On the homepage, select "Group D Admit Card (Level 1)".

Enter your registration number and date of birth to download the admit card.

Save it and take it to the exam centre.

The examination encompasses a range of topics to assess a candidate's suitability for the position.

Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, and General Awareness and Current Affairs are among the subjects covered.

Here are the qualifying marks for each category:

Unreserved: 40 per cent

Economically Weaker Sections: 40 per cent

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): 30 per cent

Scheduled Castes: 30 per cent

Scheduled Tribes: 30 per cent

The CBT exam will last 90 minutes and consist of 100 questions. Candidates will receive one mark for each correct answer, but one-third of a point will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The RRB Group D examination is conducted to fill various roles, including Track Maintainer Grade-IV, Assistant Pointsman, and technical positions in departments such as Electrical, Mechanical, and Signal & Telecommunication.