RRB Assistant Loco Pilot CBAT results OUT; here’s how to check zone-wise merit list

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the results of the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) today, October 1. The RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 was made available on numerous regional RRB websites.

Applicants can now access the results of the mental aptitude test, which was conducted on July 15, 2025 and August 31, 2025. The board has made the findings accessible in zone-specific PDF format, along with the roll numbers of the individuals who were tentatively shortlisted.

Individual scorecards are now available online.

Here's how to check and download RRB ALP CBAT results 2025:

Go to the official RRB website for your region (e.g., RRB Chennai, RRB Mumbai).

Look for the notification or link labelled "RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 for CEN 01/2024".

Click on the link, and a PDF file will open.

Use the Ctrl + F keyboard shortcut to locate your roll number within the document.

If your number is there, you have been provisionally shortlisted for the next round.

To be considered for shortlisting, a candidate must have a minimum T-score of 42 in each test battery. Candidates with roll numbers on the zone-wise merit list have been tentatively shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination phases of the recruiting process.

The official notice advises candidates to get all the required original documents, such as caste certificates, educational certificates, and photo IDs, in place. It is recommended that all eligible applicants download their scorecards as soon as feasible within the given 15 days.

The RRB ALP CBAT is designed to assess a candidate's psychomotor and mental abilities, which are critical for the efficient and safe operation of trains.