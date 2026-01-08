RRB announces tentative exam schedule for 2026 recruitment drives

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative examination schedule for various recruitment drives scheduled for 2026.

According to an official notification, the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, and Paramedical posts will be conducted between mid-February and mid-March across multiple centres.

The recruitment exams fall under three notifications — CEN 01/2025, CEN 02/2025, and CEN 03/2025. As per the schedule, the CBT for Assistant Loco Pilot posts under CEN 01/2025 will be held from February 16 to February 18, 2026.