RRB announces tentative exam schedule for 2026 recruitment drives

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the tentative examination schedule for various recruitment drives scheduled for 2026.
According to an official notification, the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) for Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, and Paramedical posts will be conducted between mid-February and mid-March across multiple centres.
The recruitment exams fall under three notifications — CEN 01/2025, CEN 02/2025, and CEN 03/2025. As per the schedule, the CBT for Assistant Loco Pilot posts under CEN 01/2025 will be held from February 16 to February 18, 2026.
The Technician category examinations under CEN 02/2025 are scheduled from March 5 to March 9, followed by the Paramedical category exams under CEN 03/2025, which will take place from March 10 to March 12, 2026.
The RRBs have stated that candidates will be able to check their exam city and exact exam date around 10 days before the examination through a dedicated link on the official RRB websites.
The same link will also enable candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and the Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories to download their travel authority.
E-call letters are expected to be released approximately four days before the respective examination dates.
According to a report by The Times of India, candidates have been advised to carry the same original photo identity proof that was used during the application process on the day of the examination.
Entry will not be permitted if there is any mismatch in identification details.
The RRB has also urged candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system to prevent verification issues at exam centres.
The boards have emphasised that the announced schedule is tentative and subject to change. Any revisions will be communicated only through official RRB platforms.
Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official websites for updates and refrain from relying on unofficial sources for information.