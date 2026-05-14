RRB ALP notification 2026 out for 11127 vacancies; check registration details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment today, May 14. It has released RRB ALP notification 2026 pdf for a total of 11,127 vacancies.
Interested candidates must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority to register for the RRB ALP recruitment 2026 drive. The online application process for RRB ALP jobs 2026 will be available from May 15 to June 14. The last date for application fee payment is June 16, 2026. The application edit window will be available from June 17 to 26, 2026.
RRB ALP recruitment 2026 highlights
How to register for RRB ALP 2026 recruitment?
Step 1: Open the official portal of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in
Step 2: Find the RRB ALP registration window on the homepage
Step 3: Start the registration process with basic details
Step 4: Fill in the RRB ALP application form with all the details including academic and personal
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents including photograph and signature
Step 7: Submit the RRB ALP application form
Step 8: Download and keep the application form for future need
RRB ALP eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised board to apply for RRB ALP exam. The age limit is 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2026.