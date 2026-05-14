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RRB ALP notification 2026 out for 11127 vacancies; check registration details

Interested candidates can apply online for the RRB ALP recruitment 2026 drive from May 15 to June 14. The last date to pay the application fee is June 16, 2026.
RRB ALP notification 2026 out for 11127 vacancies; check registration details
RRB ALP notification 2026 out for 11127 vacancies; check registration details(Pic: EdexLive Desk)
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The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment today, May 14. It has released RRB ALP notification 2026 pdf for a total of 11,127 vacancies.

Interested candidates must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority to register for the RRB ALP recruitment 2026 drive. The online application process for RRB ALP jobs 2026 will be available from May 15 to June 14. The last date for application fee payment is June 16, 2026. The application edit window will be available from June 17 to 26, 2026.

RRB ALP recruitment 2026 highlights

How to register for RRB ALP 2026 recruitment?

Step 1: Open the official portal of RRB at rrbapply.gov.in

Step 2: Find the RRB ALP registration window on the homepage

Step 3: Start the registration process with basic details

Step 4: Fill in the RRB ALP application form with all the details including academic and personal

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents including photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the RRB ALP application form

Step 8: Download and keep the application form for future need

RRB ALP eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed class 10 or equivalent examination from a recognised board to apply for RRB ALP exam. The age limit is 18 to 30 years as on July 1, 2026.

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