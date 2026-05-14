RRB ALP notification 2026 out for 11127 vacancies; check registration details

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment today, May 14. It has released RRB ALP notification 2026 pdf for a total of 11,127 vacancies.

Interested candidates must meet all the eligibility conditions set by the exam authority to register for the RRB ALP recruitment 2026 drive. The online application process for RRB ALP jobs 2026 will be available from May 15 to June 14. The last date for application fee payment is June 16, 2026. The application edit window will be available from June 17 to 26, 2026.

RRB ALP recruitment 2026 highlights