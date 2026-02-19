India’s best air rifle athletes to clash at RR Lakshya Cup 2025

Mumbai: India's top 20-ranked 10m Air Rifle shooters will compete at the 16th RR Lakshya Cup 2025, powered by RR Global, at the Lakshya Shooting Club, Karnala Sports Academy, Panvel, Navi Mumbai.



According to a release, the invitation-only tournament scheduled for 21st and 22nd February will bring together leading junior and senior athletes in a professionally run competition aligned with international standards, with equal podium opportunities for men and women, and prize money and equipment awards for top finishers.



The top-contenders like Kiran Jadhav (reigning National Champion and World Championship medalist), Sonam Maskar (ISSF World Cup medalist), Parth Mane (reigning National Games Champion and Junior World Champion), Rajshree Sancheti (international shooter and former National Champion), and Ojasvi Thakur (Asian Championships Youth gold medalist) will compete, where the Senior Champion will receive Rs 1.5 lakhs and the rotating Silver Trophy, currently held by Kiran Jadhav of the Navy.