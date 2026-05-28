RPSC RAS 2026 notification out for 607 vacancies; apply online by July 3

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) recruitment notification for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). It has released RPSC RAS notification 2026 for a total of 706 vacancies.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Commission can apply online for RPSC RAS 2026 exam through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration window will be available from June 4 to July 3, 2026. The selection of candidates will be based on the preliminary, mains and interview.

RPSC RAS 2026 exam highlights