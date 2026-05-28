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RPSC RAS 2026 notification out for 607 vacancies; apply online by July 3

Interested candidates can apply online for Rajasthan RPSC RAS 2026 recruitment drive from June 4 to July 3 through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
RPSC RAS 2026 notification
RPSC RAS 2026 notificationofficial website
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The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) recruitment notification for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). It has released RPSC RAS notification 2026 for a total of 706 vacancies.

Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Commission can apply online for RPSC RAS 2026 exam through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration window will be available from June 4 to July 3, 2026. The selection of candidates will be based on the preliminary, mains and interview.

RPSC RAS 2026 exam highlights

How to apply online for Rajasthan RPSC RAS 2026 exam?

Step 1: Open the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Find the Rajasthan RPSC RAS registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Start filling out the RPSC RAS application form 2026 with all details including academic and personnel

Step 4: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the RPSC RAS application form

Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who hold a degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply online for RPSC RAS exam. The age limit is 21 to 40 years.

The application fee is Rs 600. It is Rs 400 for SC, ST, BC-non creamy layer, EWS and Sahariya primitaive tribe categories.

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