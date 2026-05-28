RPSC RAS 2026 notification out for 607 vacancies; apply online by July 3

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) recruitment notification for the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS). It has released RPSC RAS notification 2026 for a total of 706 vacancies.
Interested candidates who meet all the eligibility conditions set by the Commission can apply online for RPSC RAS 2026 exam through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online registration window will be available from June 4 to July 3, 2026. The selection of candidates will be based on the preliminary, mains and interview.
RPSC RAS 2026 exam highlights
How to apply online for Rajasthan RPSC RAS 2026 exam?
Step 1: Open the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Find the Rajasthan RPSC RAS registration link on the homepage
Step 3: Start filling out the RPSC RAS application form 2026 with all details including academic and personnel
Step 4: Scan and upload all the mandatory documents
Step 5: Pay the application fee
Step 6: Submit the RPSC RAS application form
Step 7: Download and keep the hard copy of application form for future need
Eligibility criteria
Candidates who hold a degree from a recognised university are eligible to apply online for RPSC RAS exam. The age limit is 21 to 40 years.
The application fee is Rs 600. It is Rs 400 for SC, ST, BC-non creamy layer, EWS and Sahariya primitaive tribe categories.