RPSC announces interview dates for five major recruitments

Jaipur, June 24 (IANS): The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule for five key recruitment examinations under the College Education Department and Medical Education Department, bringing relief to thousands of candidates awaiting the final stage of the selection process.
According to the schedule uploaded on the Commission's official website, interviews for Assistant Professor, Physical Training Instructor (PTI), Librarian and various medical faculty posts will be conducted throughout July 2026 at the RPSC headquarters in Ajmer.
The announcement marks a significant step towards filling teaching and academic positions in government colleges and medical institutions across Rajasthan.
Interviews for the post of Assistant Professor (Business Administration) will be conducted on July 2 and July 3, 2026.
The 10th phase of interviews for Assistant Professor (History) is scheduled from July 6 to July 17, 2026.
Candidates shortlisted for Assistant Professor (Sanskrit) will appear for interviews between July 6 and July 16, 2026.
The final phase of interviews for the PTI Examination-2023 will be held from July 6 to July 10, 2026.
The third phase of interviews for the Librarian recruitment process is scheduled from July 6 to July 17, 2026.
The RPSC has also announced interviews for Assistant Professor recruitment under the Medical Education Department Examination-2024.
Interviews for Cardiology (Super-Specialty), Respiratory Medicine/TB & Chest (Broad Specialty) and Neonatology (Super-Specialty) specialties will be conducted on July 10, 2026.
Selected candidates will be appointed as Assistant Professors in government medical colleges and super-specialty institutions across the state.
The Commission has instructed candidates to report at the scheduled time with all required documents. Failure to produce the necessary documents may result in disqualification from the interview process.
Candidates must carry latest passport-size colour photograph, original photo identity proof (Voter ID, Driving Licence or other valid government-issued ID), original educational qualification certificates, original caste, domicile and experience certificates, wherever applicable and self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents.
The RPSC has clarified that candidates with incomplete documentation will not be permitted to participate in the interview process.
The Commission will upload individual interview letters on its official website a few days before the scheduled interview dates.
Candidates have been advised to regularly check the portal for updates and download their call letters well in advance.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.