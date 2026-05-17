RPF reunites 584 children, adults under special operations

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Central Railway rescued and reunited 584 vulnerable children and adults with their families while also saving 25 passengers from life-threatening accidents between January and April 2026, officials said on Sunday.
According to the Central Railway, the RPF personnel continued to play a crucial humanitarian role alongside ensuring round-the-clock security of railway assets and passenger safety across railway premises.
Under "Operation Nanhe Farishte", a nationwide initiative aimed at rescuing and protecting vulnerable children found on railway premises, the RPF rescued a total of 499 children during the four-month period. The rescued children included 331 boys and 168 girls. Officials said these children comprised runaways, missing minors, destitute children, and those requiring immediate care and protection.
The rescued children were either safely reunited with their families or handed over to Child Welfare Committees and NGOs for further rehabilitation and care.
Central Railway officials said the operation reflected the RPF’s commitment towards child safety and protection within railway stations and trains.
In another humanitarian initiative, "Operation Dignity", the RPF rescued 85 vulnerable adults who were found in distress across railway premises during the same period. The rescued individuals included 38 men and 47 women.
Officials said the operation focused on identifying people in need of care, including destitute, mentally unwell, or abandoned individuals, and ensuring that they received timely assistance and rehabilitation support.
Meanwhile, under "Operation Jeevan Raksha", RPF personnel saved 25 passengers from fatal accidents while boarding or alighting from moving trains. The lives saved included 20 male passengers and five female passengers.
The operation highlighted the alertness and swift response of RPF staff deployed at railway stations, officials said, adding that prompt intervention by personnel prevented several untoward incidents.
The Central Railway stated that the RPF has evolved beyond being merely a security force and continues to function as a compassionate arm of Indian Railways through various public service initiatives.
"The vigilance, dedication and humanitarian efforts of RPF personnel in rescuing children, helping vulnerable adults and saving lives demonstrate their unwavering commitment towards passenger safety and public welfare," it said in a statement.
The Central Railway also appealed to passengers not to board or alight from moving trains and to remain vigilant about their belongings while travelling.
Passengers were further urged to immediately inform the RPF or railway staff if they come across any lost, distressed, destitute, or mentally unwell child or adult on railway premises.
Railway authorities advised citizens to use the Railway Helpline number 139 for assistance in such cases.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.