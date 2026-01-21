Royal Philips keen to establish knowledge hub, Unilever a GCC

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led Telangana delegation met the global leadership of Royal Philips at the annual meetings of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos during which the multinational health technology company expressed its keenness to partner with the state in AI to explore the possibility of establishing a knowledge hub in Hyderabad.

During the meeting, Jan Willem-Scheijgrond, vice president and global head, government & public affairs at Royal Philips, expressed interest in partnering with the state in the AI space.

According to officials, the delegation explained to Willem-Scheijgrond the newly launched Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy and how it aims to achieve the ambitious target of building a $250 billion life sciences economy by 2030.