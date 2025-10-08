Row over enumerators engaging 7th-grade students for survey

BENGALURU: In a shocking incident during the much-delayed Socio-Economic Survey, enumerators allegedly engaged children studying in the 7th grade at Chikkalasandra in Bengaluru West City Corporation limits under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The incident came to light when alert residents spotted children using mobile phones. The enumerator, who was on the spot, justified saying the help was sought only to ‘find the location’.

In a video, which has gone viral, a resident can be seen confronting an enumerator after he found three children in the street holding a mobile phone and asking people about their background. The children, when asked by a house owner about the educational status, they replied saying they are studying in Class 7.

“The government is encouraging casteism by doing the survey and by engaging the children, you are sowing the seeds of religious differences among them at a young age,” the resident told the enumerator, who, allegedly, brought the children along with him.

In reply, the enumerator said, “I was searching the location along with the children and did not engage them in the survey.” He added that there were issues even with finding the UHID number.