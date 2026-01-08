Row erupts over alleged excess SC/ST representation in Karnataka government jobs

BENGALURU: A fresh controversy has erupted over reservation in government employment, with critics alleging that the representation of certain categories in many Karnataka departments, especially in Group A and B posts, has surged well beyond the prescribed limits.

This has triggered anger among some groups.

According to figures cited by some employees, who have petitioned the government, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe representation in certain cadres now ranges between 30% and 50%, sharply higher than their estimated population share of about 24% combined -- SC --17%, ST -7%. Despite repeated petitions flagging the imbalance, the state government is accused of maintaining the status quo, allegedly ignoring court directions and constitutional mandates on proportionality.