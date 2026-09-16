Row erupts in Bengaluru as police complaint targets Karnataka Congress chief over ABVP remarks

Bengaluru, Sep 16 (IANS): Hindu activist Tejas Gowda on Wednesday filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station in Bengaluru against Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President B.K. Hariprasad over his remarks describing Umar Khalid as a "nationalist" and questioning the authority of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to comment on him.
Gowda alleged that Hariprasad's remarks were objectionable and were aimed at spreading hatred in society.
He urged the police to register a criminal case against the Congress leader.
Speaking to the media, Gowda said that Hariprasad had referred to Umar Khalid as a "nationalist" within the premises of Vidhana Soudha, which he claimed was an insult to Indian citizens.
"As the Karnataka Congress President, he (B.K. Hariprasad) is glorifying a terrorist and has exposed his mindset and thinking before everyone," the Hindu activist alleged.
Gowda also referred to Khalid's arrest under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case and claimed that courts had rejected his bail pleas.
He alleged that describing Khalid as a 'nationalist' was legally objectionable and questioned the Congress' position on the matter.
"Delhi riots case accused (Umar Khalid), who was arrested under the UAPA, is a nationalist for Hariprasad. This raises questions about the Karnataka Congress President and the party's policy," he said.
Gowda said police officials had informed him that the complaint would be registered.
He warned that if the police failed to register an FIR, he would approach the court and seek directions for registration of the case.
The complaint comes a day after Hariprasad defended his remarks on Umar Khalid and questioned the ABVP's authority to speak about him, citing the organisation's ideological opposition to Mahatma Gandhi.
B.K. Hariprasad on Tuesday described jailed activist Umar Khalid as a 'nationalist' and referred to his detractors as those with no morals and ethics.
"Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad) has no right to speak on Umar Khalid because ABVP adores Nathuram Godse—who was an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right or moral ethics to speak on Umar Khalid," Hariprasad told reporters in Bengaluru.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.