Row erupts in Bengaluru as police complaint targets Karnataka Congress chief over ABVP remarks

"Umar Khalid is a nationalist, and ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad) has no right to speak on Umar Khalid because ABVP adores Nathuram Godse—who was an anti-national and the first terrorist of the country. They have no moral right or moral ethics to speak on Umar Khalid," Hariprasad told reporters in Bengaluru.