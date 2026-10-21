Rotary honours 113 teachers at third edition of Aasaan Awards

CHENNAI: Rotary International District 3233 honoured 113 teachers at the third edition of the Aasaan – Vocational Excellence Awards to Teachers 2026, held at Guru Nanak College in Velachery on Tuesday, October 20.

The ceremony, held on the occasion of Vijayadashami, recognised educators from government and private schools associated with Rotary Clubs across the district for their contributions to education and student development.

According to the organisers, the Vocational Service Team reviewed more than 300 nominations before a jury selected 113 teachers for the awards. The selection criteria included professional qualifications, a minimum of 20 years of teaching experience, contributions to students’ academic and personal development, ethical standards and commitment to professional development.