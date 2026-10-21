Rotary honours 113 teachers at third edition of Aasaan Awards

CHENNAI: Rotary International District 3233 honoured 113 teachers at the third edition of the Aasaan – Vocational Excellence Awards to Teachers 2026, held at Guru Nanak College in Velachery on Tuesday, October 20.
The ceremony, held on the occasion of Vijayadashami, recognised educators from government and private schools associated with Rotary Clubs across the district for their contributions to education and student development.
According to the organisers, the Vocational Service Team reviewed more than 300 nominations before a jury selected 113 teachers for the awards. The selection criteria included professional qualifications, a minimum of 20 years of teaching experience, contributions to students’ academic and personal development, ethical standards and commitment to professional development.
State Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Information Technology and Digital Services R Kumar attended the event as the chief guest. Anna Nagar MLA V K Ramkumar was the guest of honour.
Rotary District Governor Shriram Duvvuri led the initiative, with support from Aasaan Awards 2026 chairman Arulkanth Jayakanthan and district director for vocational service R Balasubramanian.
More than 750 people attended the ceremony, including education officials, school principals, educators, Rotary members and family members of the award recipients, the organisers said.
The awards were organised as part of Rotary International District 3233’s vocational service activities. The initiative aims to recognise teachers’ professional contributions and their role in students’ academic and personal development.
The eligibility criteria placed emphasis on sustained teaching experience, professional qualifications and ethical conduct, alongside contributions to students’ growth. Teachers from both government and private schools were represented among the recipients.
The 2026 ceremony marked the third edition of the Aasaan Awards. The programme focuses on acknowledging educators based on their professional experience and contributions to the teaching profession.
The event brought together teachers and representatives from educational institutions across the district, along with members of Rotary and other attendees.