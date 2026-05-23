MLA Roopa assured support for SSLC student Kusuma for medical assistance

MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar visited SSLC student Kusuma at her residence and assured her of medical assistance, including arranging advanced robotic legs with the support of the Life Saver Organisation.
Roopa, who visited Kusuma’s house for the fourth time, congratulated her for securing first-class marks in the recently-concluded SSLC examination. Despite severe injuries sustained in an accident, Kusuma attended the examinations on a stretcher.
The MLA praised Kusuma’s determination and appreciated the support provided by her parents and grandparents. She also extended financial assistance and assured continued support in the future.
During the visit, Roopa instructed Life Saver Organisation representative Gowri Shankar to take necessary steps to arrange robotic legs for Kusuma so that she could move comfortably and without pain.
It may be recalled that Kusuma underwent major surgeries following a serious accident but remained determined to complete her examinations successfully. Former Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had earlier visited her residence and extended assistance during her treatment. KGF SP Shivanshu Rajput also provided financial support.
KGF govt hospital compound wall to be reconstructed
Meanwhile, Roopa also inspected the dilapidated compound wall of KGF Government Hospital near Sanjay Gandhi Nagar and instructed officials to immediately fence the area until the damaged wall is fully demolished and rebuilt.
Addressing newsmen, she said not only the government hospital compound wall but also compound walls of other government buildings would be inspected by the Public Works Department, and necessary action would be taken based on the reports.
The MLA said the reconstruction work would be carried out using the ?2 crore grant allotted to the government hospital.
District Surgeon Dr Suresh Kumar, hospital superintendents Sridhar and Subramani and others were present during the inspection.
Caption: KGF MLA Roopa Kala Sashidhar having a word with Kusuma, who was injured in an accident, at her house in KGF on Friday.