Dilapidated government school roof collapses in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI): The roof of a dilapidated government upper primary school building in Dhaneru village, Bikaner district -- already declared unsafe and vacated two days ago -- collapsed on Thursday and no one was injured, officials said.
"The slabs in the roof collapsed," an official said.
The education department official said around 80 students are enrolled in the Government Upper Primary School at Burlai. Because the building has been declared unsafe, classes are currently being conducted under trees within the school premises, the official said.
School head Sonu Kumari Meena said a team from the Public Works Department (PWD) inspected the building on June 19 and found it dilapidated and unsafe for use.
Acting on the directions of the Panchayat Elementary Education Officer (PEEO), the building was sealed and a "no entry" notice was pasted.
Villagers said they had earlier submitted memoranda to the Director of Education and the district collector seeking the construction of a new school building, but no action had been taken.
They urged the authorities to expedite the construction of a new building, saying the demand had been pending for a long time and should not be delayed further after the collapse.
BJP leader Aidan Parik said similar incidents involving collapsing roof slabs were reported at government schools in Toliyasar and Bana villages earlier.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.