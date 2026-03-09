Rolling rotis for a dignified life

VIJAYAPURA: For nearly six hours every Sunday morning, Sumitra Halakavade stands near a hot stove preparing jowar rotis. She makes nearly 200 rotis along with other traditional dishes and the effort fetches her around Rs 10,000 every week.

Today, Sumitra earns nearly Rs 50,000 a month, with the major share of her income coming from preparing jowar rotis, the staple food of North Karnataka.

Sumitra is one among 40 women from Indi in Vijayapura district who have become part of an initiative by Wadalu Dhwani, an NGO. Most of these women were earlier working as agricultural labourers.