Rohit Sharma to be honoured with Honorary Doctorate by Ajeenkya DY Patil University



Adding a cinematic twist to the academic celebration, the ceremony will be anchored by acclaimed actress Vidya Malvade, famous for her role as the hockey captain in the Bollywood film 'Chak De! India.'



While fans know him as the 'Hitman' of cricket, the convocation marks a different kind of milestone for Rohit Sharma.



Presided over by the University's President and Chancellor, Dr. Ajeenkya D Y Patil, the ceremony will honour Rohit for his unparalleled contribution to sports and his exemplary leadership on the world stage.

By bestowing this Honorary Doctorate, ADYPU recognises the values of resilience and strategy that he represents, qualities that resonate deeply with the graduating class of 2026.