Rohit Sharma in full prep mode before New Zealand ODI series

Mumbai: India's star batter Rohit Sharma is back in the nets ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand starting from January 11.



The 'Hitman is gearing up for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup. India will play three ODIs against New Zealand from January 11 this year. The ODIs will witness the star duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli.



The 'Hitman took to Instagram, sharing a picture of him batting in nets.

