Rohit Pawar hails student unity at Shivaji Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar on Sunday praised the unity shown by students during the nationwide protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy, describing it as a "vital lesson" for the people.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray's joint rally at Shivaji Park, Pawar said, "Until now, people rarely united; however, the injustice inflicted upon students brought together the youth, uniting people from rural and urban areas into a single, collective identity as Indians. The success achieved through this unity demonstrated that if we stand together, we can prevail. This is a crucial message that has gone out to the people, offering a vital lesson on safeguarding our democracy and Constitution."

Hundreds have gathered at Shivaji Park in Mumbai to join the rally, and police have tightened security and put in place special traffic arrangements outside Shivaji Park in Mumbai. There is a heavy presence of police personnel in the area with barricades for crowd management.

The rally is being held following the nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy over the last week, which has resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister yesterday.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced the rally on Saturday after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, emphasing that it was to showcase the power of the youth.

"Tomorrow's march is on. It is an important step. Many people have shown their willingness. Tomorrow we will show the strength of the Yuva Shakti," he said.

Raj Thackeray also praised the students' movement and said Sunday's gathering at Shivaji Park would celebrate the success of the youth.

"Tomorrow at Shivaji Park, we will come to celebrate the victory of the youngsters. They brought the government back on the ground. We'll be there to celebrate," Raj Thackeray said.

(ANI)