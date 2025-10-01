Robots could help children overcome reading anxiety, study suggests

For a lot of children, the move from learning to read to reading to learn is a critical and sometimes nerve-racking step.

Reading aloud in class is designed to promote fluency and confidence, but for many students, it can cause anxiety, which can impede literacy development far into adulthood. In answer to this problem, Lauren Wright, a PhD student at the University of Chicago, led a team of researchers through an innovative study to investigate how technology could help children learn in circumstances where anxiety can be a barrier.

Their findings suggest a surprising potential support system for anxious readers: robotic reading companions.

The project, which originated at the University of Chicago's Human-Robot Interaction Lab, featured collaborators from the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Wisconsin at Madison, a release from the university states.

The research team is looking into how technology may supplement the vital job instructors do in the classroom by delivering one-on-one, individualised educational support.

The study was conducted on 52 children aged eight to eleven years old. Each youngster read stories aloud in three different settings: alone, with a human adult, and with a robot named Misty. Researchers observed three typical anxiety signs in the children while they read: vocal jitter, heart rate variability, and facial temperature.

The findings were remarkable. When reading to Misty the robot, children displayed fewer physical indicators of anxiety. Their voices were steadier and their pulse rates were less stiff than when reading in front of an adult.

The majority of children in the survey preferred reading with the robot, describing it as cute, amusing, and a less stressful audience. However, not everyone was convinced. Some children found the robot disturbing or disliked its mechanical voice, emphasising the significance of careful design if robots are to become commonplace in classrooms.

For those who chose Misty, one significant reason was that the robot provided encouragement and criticism without making them feel self-conscious or condemned. Many children loved how the robot pointed out mistakes in a clear manner, allowing them to focus on learning rather than worrying about what others might think.