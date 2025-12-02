Three medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh to have robotic surgery by 2026: CM Sukhu

Responding to a supplementary question by BJP MLA Bikram Thakur, the chief minister said the training process for doctors is different, and funds are spent on the lines of AIIMS.

He said 50 per cent of surgeons have been trained in Tanda so far.

Informing that those who occupy special wards in hospitals are charged Rs 50,000 for robotic surgery, Sukhu said the government is considering reducing the fees as the number of surgeries increases.

Stating that he himself underwent a robotic surgery, Sukhu said the procedure has been introduced to ensure better healthcare for the public, and it is being implemented in other medical colleges as well.