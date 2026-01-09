Uthappa hails SA20 as World’s no. 2 T20 league after IPL

Durban: Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who is currently in South Africa for his commentating duties in the ongoing SA20 season four, hailed the South African T20 league and rated it as the "second-best" after India's IPL.



He added that SA20 would play a crucial role in helping South Africa flourish on the global cricketing stage.



Speaking to reporters in Durban, Uthappa praised the SA20 for its strong atmosphere and high-quality cricket, calling it the second-best T20 league after the IPL. He said the tournament is helping South African cricket thrive, pointing to the national team's recent strong performances in global events and in India, where they clean-swept the hosts 2-0 in a two-match Test series.