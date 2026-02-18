Road traffic drives Chennai’s rising noise levels: IIT-M

CHENNAI: Road traffic has emerged as the principal driver of Chennai’s worsening noise pollution, with most parts of the city persistently breaching permissible limits, according to a year-long real-time monitoring study by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras commissioned by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

The findings were released at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 4.0 on Tuesday.

Low-cost sensors were deployed at 60 locations across all 15 administrative zones, covering residential, commercial, traffic, industrial and sensitive areas. Continuous monitoring revealed that noise exceedance is widespread — not limited to busy corridors but prevalent in residential neighbourhoods and even near hospitals.