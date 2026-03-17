Road to 2036 Olympics: SAI NCOEs continue powering India's medal ambitions

New Delhi: With India steadily progressing in its bid to win the hosting rights for the Olympics 2036, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) is scaling up the athlete-feeder system in a bid to power up the medal tally across major competitions in the coming years.



Across National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and numerous SAI Training Centres (STCs), a new generation of athletes is moving from structured grassroots pathways to global podiums, according to a release.

With the number of these centres, academies and institutions set to increase further, the churning out of future champions becomes a seamless process.



Launched in 2019, the NCOE model was designed as an 'athlete-centric, coach-driven' high-performance ecosystem, with Sports Science, High Performance Directors and an Athlete Management System embedded into daily training. NCOEs house over 4,000 athletes, forming the elite layer of a wider pyramid that includes STCs with nearly 4,800 trainees.

