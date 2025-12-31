Road construction, mist sprays to help counter pollution: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday that the government is taking action on multiple fronts to control pollution in the national capital, asserting that construction of 400 km dust-free roads will pick up after the lifting of GRAP curbs.

She stated that as soon as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) measures are lifted with an improvement in air quality, construction work on nearly 400 kilometres of roads across Delhi will commence.

The Chief Minister said that these roads will be constructed wall-to-wall, ensuring that dust generated from road edges is eliminated at the source.