RMSA 2016 teachers urge Nagaland govt to implement pay scale as directed by courts

Kohima: The RMSA Teachers 2016 batch on Monday urged the Nagaland government to immediately implement the pay scale directed by the courts, alleging that despite exhausting all legal remedies, the administration has failed to comply with the judgment even after four years.

Addressing a press conference here, RMSA 2016 batch spokesperson Renbemo L Patton said the teachers secured a favourable judgment from the high court on March 16, 2022, directing the state government to grant them a pay scale of Rs 9,300-34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 4,200 per month.

Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) teachers are secondary school educators whose positions were created under the Centre's flagship RMSA scheme.