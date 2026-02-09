RMS Result 2026 Class 6, 9: Know how to check RMS CET results at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Military Schools of India has released the exam results for the Common Entrance Test (CET) for academic session 2026-27. It has released the RMS result 2026 for classes 6 and class 9 on the official website at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in. The exam authority has also released RMS CET cut-off marks along with results.

Candidates can access the RMS CET results using their roll number, application number and candidate name. The exam authority has released the Rashtriya Military School result 2026 merit list along with with results. It has released RMS merit list for all posts. The RMS CET exam was held on December 7, 2026. Students who qualify in the exam are now eligible to appear for admission in military schools. One can also download interview call letters through the official portal.

RMS CET results 2026 links

RMS CET results direct link

RMS result 2026 class 6 merit list link

RMS result 2026 class 9 merit list link

How to check RMS CET results 2026 for class 6 and 9?

Step 1: Open the official portal of RMS at rashtriyamilitaryschools.edu.in

Step 2: Find the links reading "List of Class 6 candidates shortlisted for interview for admission in Rashtriya Military Schools (Academic Session 2025-2026)" and "List of Class 9 candidates shortlisted for interview for admission in Rashtriya Military Schools (Academic Session 2025-2026)

Step 3: Clicking on the link will open the RMS results page

Step 4: Select the respective category and click on view/download

Step 5: The RMS CET results pdf will open

Step 6: Find the results using the application number and roll number

Step 7: Download RMS CET result 2026 pdf and keep the hard copy for future need

RMS CET interview call letter

Candidates need to use their registration id and password to download RMS CET interview call letter. Students who appear for the interview will also be called to undergo a medical test. They should carry all the list of documents mentioned on the call letter to interview.