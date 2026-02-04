RMC gets national-level ICAI award for implementing accounting reforms

The award was presented on Sunday evening at the World Forum of Accountants (WOFA 2.0) held at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda, and ICAI Vice-President D. Prasanna Kumar handed over the award to RMC Additional Commissioner P.V. Ramalingeshwar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Commissioner expressed pride over the national recognition and credited the achievement to the dedicated efforts of the corporation officials.

He said the award reflects the collective commitment of officers and staff towards transparency, accountability, and financial reforms of the civic body.