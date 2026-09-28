RKMVERI PhD in Yoga Admissions 2026-27: Applications open; check eligibility, selection process

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Belur, West Bengal, has invited applications for admission to its full-time regular PhD programme in Yoga for the academic session 2026-27.

The programme is offered by the Department of Sports Science & Yoga. Unlike admissions with a fixed closing date, the institute's 2026-27 admission notice says that applications will be accepted continuously and reviewed subject to faculty availability.

The programme is designed for candidates seeking doctoral-level research in Yoga and related scientific disciplines.