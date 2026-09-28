RKMVERI PhD in Yoga Admissions 2026-27: Applications open; check eligibility, selection process

Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute (RKMVERI), Belur, West Bengal, has invited applications for admission to its full-time regular PhD programme in Yoga for the academic session 2026-27.
The programme is offered by the Department of Sports Science & Yoga. Unlike admissions with a fixed closing date, the institute's 2026-27 admission notice says that applications will be accepted continuously and reviewed subject to faculty availability.
The programme is designed for candidates seeking doctoral-level research in Yoga and related scientific disciplines.
Candidates must hold a Master's degree in full-time, regular mode from a recognised university or institute with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade. The minimum requirement is 50% for SC/ST candidates.
The eligible academic backgrounds listed in the admission notice include:
M.Sc. Yoga/Yogic Science
M.A. Yoga
M.Sc. Yoga Therapy with UGC-NET
M.Sc. in related scientific disciplines such as Physiology, Physics, Psychology, Biophysics, Nutrition and Biochemistry, with NET in the relevant major
Candidates who have qualified UGC-NET/NET-JRF are eligible, while JRF holders are preferred.
The selection process differs depending on the candidate's NET status.
Candidates who have cleared UGC-NET/NET-JRF and are shortlisted will be called directly for an interview, without a written entrance examination.
Candidates without UGC-NET will have to appear for an offline admission/entrance test. The test will comprise 50% research methodology and 50% subject-specific questions. Candidates must secure at least 50% marks in the entrance test to become eligible for the interview.
Final selection will be based on performance in the entrance test and interview. The institute's published admission information describes this selection framework under the UGC PhD regulations.
The age limit mentioned in the 2026-27 admission poster is 30 years for General-category candidates at the start of the programme. Age relaxation applies to reserved categories as per UGC rules.
Candidates have to pay an application fee of ₹500 while submitting the online form.
Candidates can apply through the RKMVERI admission portal:
RKMVERI Online Admission Portal
Applicants need to register on the portal, complete the online application, upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
The application requires documents including:
Photograph
Bachelor's and Master's certificates/marksheets
UGC-NET/JRF certificate, wherever applicable
One-page research proposal outlining the proposed area of interest
Other applicable certificates
The institute's admission information also states that applicants should preferably align their research proposal with the current research activities of the Department of Sports Science & Yoga.