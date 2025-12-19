Rising travel costs drive Indians to maximise credit card rewards through flight redemptions: Report

Based on an analysis of anonymised data from over 110,000 users and more than 5 lakh credit cards, the report noted that travel delivered the highest rewards efficiency, with users earning an average return of 15.6 per cent for every Rs 100 spent on travel bookings. Overall reward efficiency rose to 7 per cent in 2025 from 2.2 per cent in 2024.

Users aged 30-35 emerged as the most financially savvy cohort, achieving an average optimisation rate of 11 per cent. Pune, Bengaluru, and Gurugram were identified as the most efficient markets, while Tier-2 cities such as Ranchi, Jaipur, and Hyderabad recorded the fastest improvement in reward optimisation.



Commenting on the trend, Ashish Lath, Founder and CEO of SaveSage, said that Indian consumers are increasingly treating reward points and miles as a strategic financial tool rather than opting for flat cashback.

"The way Indians view reward points is changing. Travel redemptions unlock substantially higher value than cashback, and users are now treating points and miles as a strategic financial tool. As loyalty ecosystems mature, rewards will play an even bigger role in making travel more affordable in the years ahead," he noted.



RBI data shows credit card monthly spends grew 19.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2.14 lakh crore in October 2025.The report added that several premium card-linked travel benefits remain under-utilised, including complimentary airport spa services and lounge access.